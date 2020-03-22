AppCoins Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,680.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Huobi. AppCoins has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $29,680.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.02717381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00191206 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

