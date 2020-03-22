AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATR. ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised AptarGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

AptarGroup stock traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.51. 727,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.75. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $87.40 and a 12-month high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,449,000 after acquiring an additional 628,945 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,782,000 after acquiring an additional 578,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $57,664,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 178,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after acquiring an additional 132,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,013,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,131,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

