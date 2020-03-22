Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.45.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. 11,223,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,660. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno purchased 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $497,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,896.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,133,678.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 66,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,418 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

