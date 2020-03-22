Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARMK. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.45.

NYSE ARMK traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.43. 11,223,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,418. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

