Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.55

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 536580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.
Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Cfra lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.59.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69.
In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.
About Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
