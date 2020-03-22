Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.55

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 536580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Cfra lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

