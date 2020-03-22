Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. TheStreet cut Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,211,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 495,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after buying an additional 138,149 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARNC stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.25. 8,236,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

