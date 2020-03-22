Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Arconic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Arconic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.30.

ARNC traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,236,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arconic by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 46,103 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $136,638,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Arconic by 1,410.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 727,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 679,014 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

