Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.09

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 121572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,586,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after acquiring an additional 62,340 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $92,004,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after acquiring an additional 96,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 267,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

