Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANET. Nomura dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus upped their price target on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Arista Networks to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.80.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET traded down $13.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.48. 1,143,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,626. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.89 and a one year high of $331.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total transaction of $409,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,214.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $2,262,226.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at $829,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.