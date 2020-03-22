Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, OKEx and Cryptopia. Ark has a market cap of $18.13 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00036008 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,253,940 coins and its circulating supply is 118,939,678 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, COSS, Bit-Z, Binance, Upbit, Cryptomate and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.