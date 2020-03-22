Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 28000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.19.

About Arkle Resources (LON:ARK)

Arkle Resources PLC explores for and develops mineral resources in Ireland. It explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Mine River gold project that comprises of 8 licenses covering an area of approximately 340 square kilometers in Wicklow and Wexford counties in southeast Ireland; and the Inishowen project, which consists of 11 contiguous prospecting licenses located on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal County, Ireland.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.