Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Given Hold Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.13.

NYSE ARW traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.86. 2,108,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,791. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

