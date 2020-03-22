Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.13.

ARW traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,791. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $86.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 104,276 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,143,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

