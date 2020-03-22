Athene (NYSE:ATH) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $33.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Athene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.18.

ATH stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,347,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. Athene has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Athene will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 8,332.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

