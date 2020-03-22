ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.29

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 249820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ATLAS COPCO AB/S alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.