Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.08

Atlas Mara Ltd (LON:ATMA)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and traded as low as $0.67. Atlas Mara shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 97,438 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.93.

About Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

