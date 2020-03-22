Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.51

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.51 and last traded at $90.11, with a volume of 29668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.04.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

