Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.15.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,065,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,015. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avantor by 3,328.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.