Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.45.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $12.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.80. 906,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,498. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

