Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVY. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.45.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $12.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.80. 906,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,498. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.78.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after buying an additional 879,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,638,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,665,000 after buying an additional 58,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,243,000 after buying an additional 115,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

