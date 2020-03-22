Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Avnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.83.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. 2,980,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,031. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $49.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,996,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,859 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,033,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $51,418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,582,000 after acquiring an additional 980,434 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 773.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 849,502 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.