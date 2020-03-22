Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Axalta Coating Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,106,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,119. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.