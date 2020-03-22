Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Axos Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Axos Financial stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. 1,105,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.11. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Brandon Black purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $18,860,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $14,900,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $14,888,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

