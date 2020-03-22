BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.64

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 236989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Barclays raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. BAE SYS PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

