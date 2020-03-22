Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TBBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $262.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bancorp by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

