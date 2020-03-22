Bank of America Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYND. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,093,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,484. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -50.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,332.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

