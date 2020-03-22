Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,020. Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $126.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

