Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.20

Shares of Bank of East Asia Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $2.01. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 8,374 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKEAY shares. Citigroup upgraded Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Bank of East Asia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Bank of East Asia’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

