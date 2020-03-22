Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.30

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.30 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 218609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOH. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.74.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,491,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 870,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,798,000 after buying an additional 81,329 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,335,000 after buying an additional 57,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

