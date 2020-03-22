Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Bankers Cobalt Corp (CVE:BANC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 287900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

About Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for cobalt and copper deposits. It holds interests in 26 mineral concessions covering an area of 391 square kilometers located in Katanga Province in southern Democratic Republic of Congo.

