Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AL. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Air Lease from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

AL stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,743,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

In other Air Lease news, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,775 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243 over the last 90 days. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

