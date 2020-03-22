Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective lowered by Sidoti from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.82. 559,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,041. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $3,425,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

