Beam Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $108.16 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00004184 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a market cap of $14.42 million and $108.16 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004438 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 57,902,720 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

