Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

BRY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Berry Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised Berry Petroleum from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.47.

Shares of BRY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,591. The firm has a market cap of $173.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.10. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 276,205 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,829,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

