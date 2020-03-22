BetProtocol (BEPRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $51,514.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $51,514.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.02666535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00192133 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,675,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

