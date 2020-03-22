Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BYND has been the subject of several other reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Beyond Meat to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.19.

Shares of BYND traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.99. 5,093,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $960,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,332.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

