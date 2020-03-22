Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyondspring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Beyondspring in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Beyondspring in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of BYSI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 89,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,212. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. Beyondspring has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Beyondspring will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Beyondspring during the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Beyondspring during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Beyondspring during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Beyondspring by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Beyondspring during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

