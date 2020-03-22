BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

BBL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE BBL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 5,295,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. BHP Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $51.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in BHP Group by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after purchasing an additional 633,426 shares in the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 332.1% in the fourth quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 648,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 498,191 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,434,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,551,000 after acquiring an additional 356,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $7,546,000. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

