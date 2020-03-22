BidaskClub Downgrades Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of TCDA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 497,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.93. Tricida has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Tricida will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $95,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,005.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $674,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Tricida by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

