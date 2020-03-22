BidaskClub Lowers Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. 165,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $62.46.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 203,331 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,944 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 862,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

