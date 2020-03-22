BidaskClub Lowers Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of UFPI stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.84. 1,217,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,793. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

