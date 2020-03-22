BidaskClub Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.95.

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,878,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,865. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,727,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 523,269 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 531,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 375,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after buying an additional 290,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,953,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,032,000 after buying an additional 283,533 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

