BidaskClub Upgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to “Sell”

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. 94,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $375.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.20 million. Research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

