Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $17.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.01. The stock had a trading volume of 386,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $281.66 and a 52-week high of $413.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,055,000 after buying an additional 156,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,330,000 after buying an additional 149,842 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,447,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,310,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,995,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.