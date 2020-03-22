Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BMRA stock traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. 6,700,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,697. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

