Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Gap Up to $16.00

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $16.00. Biomerica shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 4,700,624 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Biomerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. Research analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

