BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $12.80 on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. 1,161,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

