BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 23.6%

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) were down 23.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.00 and last traded at $45.30, approximately 792,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 555,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

A number of research firms have commented on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. FMR LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,424,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $14,189,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $4,682,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $3,144,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $1,759,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

