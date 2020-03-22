BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.40.

BTAI traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 462,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,694. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.18. Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

