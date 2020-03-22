BitBay Tops 1-Day Volume of $55,719.00 (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000921 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. BitBay has a total market cap of $55.49 million and $55,719.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBay has traded up 136.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005989 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

